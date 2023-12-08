District Judge OK’s Abortion For North Texas Woman

The Texas Tribune is reporting that for the first time in at least 50 years, a judge has intervened to allow an adult woman to terminate her pregnancy. Travis County District Judge Maya Gamble handed down the restraining order Thursday. Thirty-one-year-old Kate Cox of Dallas burst into tears and said she and her husband had desperately wanted to have this baby, but her doctors said continuing the nonviable pregnancy posed a risk to her health and future fertility. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter to several hospitals, saying despite the ruling, hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, would not be exempt from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas’ abortion laws.