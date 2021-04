Hopkins County deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Hwy 154 south involving an altercation between two men. When the deputies arrived on the scene one of the men at left so they interviewed a man and a woman still on the scene. A routine records check showed that the woman,45-year-old Mardy Lynn Hughey of Yantis was wanted on an Upshur County warrant for Burglary and she was taken into custody.