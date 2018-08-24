DiverseAbility Forum Addresses Hiring and Retaining Individuals With Disabilities

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, University of North Texas and Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services (TWS-VRS), invites area employers, human resource professionals and employment stakeholders to a DiverseAbility Forum on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Embassy Suites in Frisco.
The forum will provide an opportunity for hosts and stakeholders to discuss best practices on hiring and retaining people with disabilities; creating a culture of inclusivity through leadership; and the importance of fair and consistent employee relations.
Participating employers in panel discussions will include AT&T, CVS, Embassy Suites, Ernst & Young and Texas Instruments. In addition, TWC Chair Ruth Ruggero Hughs, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and other leaders will attend the forum.
Representatives from the TWS-VRS Business Relations team also will be on site. The team helps educate employers on disability awareness and establishing practices to recruit, hire and retain employees with disabilities. The team also provides employer assistance with candidate screening, matching and job training. There is no cost to employers who receive services from TWS-VRS Business Relations.
The DiverseAbility Forum is Thursday, Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Embassy Suites, located at 7600 John Q. Hammons Drive in Frisco. There is a $25 registration fee, which includes lunch.