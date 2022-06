Dixie Youth Baseball T-Ball and Coach Pitch wrapped up Monday afternoon in Paris with five winners crowned with grabbing two of them.

Classic 8U Coach Pitch was Splendora edging Huffman, 9-7. In the 7U, Coach-Pitch, Paris blasted Bullard, 13-2. Paris snatched the title in the 6U Classic T-Ball over Jacksonville, 21-11.

Paris knocked off Mount Pleasant in the Division I 6U T-Ball, and in Division II 6U T-Ball, Valliant won over Diana.