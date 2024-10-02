Do Right: The Stallings Standard showing set for November 3 at the Love Civic Center in Paris

We are overjoyed to host a special viewing of the iconic documentary inspired by local legend, Coach Gene Stallings.

Do Right: The Stallings Standard is a documentary about 1992 National Championship Coach Gene Stallings-who bridged the thirty-year championship gap between University of Alabama coaching legends Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban-while building international awareness and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities in a football family encouraged to always do the right thing. The documentary produced by University of Alabama Professors Dr. Chandra Clark and Dr. Michael Bruce is a timeless story of how Stallings and his family have advocated for individuals with special needs of all ages. The film illustrates this family’s legacy of championing a better life for all.

Capturing the legacy of Gene Stallings in an hour-and-a-half-long documentary is no easy feat. The creators went to great lengths over several years to capture the coach’s impact on the lives of his players and his family’s advocacy for individuals of all ages with special needs. “Do Right represents over a hundred vetted interviews, thousands of hours of archival digs, dozens of students taught and included, and research of thousands of facts. Someone seems to have a story about the former Alabama national championship head coach everywhere you go. He also takes great pride in his family including his wife Ruth Ann, his four daughters, and of course, his late son John Mark,” Dr. Clark said.

The story encompasses Coach Stallings’ entire life, from his years at Paris High School to his retirement at his ranch outside Paris. “Paris, Texas is central to Gene Stallings’ story. We are excited for this opportunity to screen Do Right: The Stallings Standard in Coach Stallings’ hometown,” Dr. Bruce said.

Do Right The Stallings Standard will be shown in Paris, Texas at the Love Civic Center on November 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. Tickets for the showings can be found through the official website at dorightstallings.com.