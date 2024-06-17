Do You Have A Five Dollar Bill?

If you have a $5 bill, look at it as soon as possible. Despite the Fed releasing over 826 million $5 bill notes for circulation, some examples could be worth hundreds, if not thousands, to currency collectors. It all has to do with their unique serial numbers. According to GOBankingRates, $5 bills with serials such as “G88888888A” or “B55555555C” could be worth thousands due to them carrying a “solid” serial number, meaning all digits in the serial are identical.