Do You Know Who This Is?

It has long been the police department’s procedure regarding persons of interest identity or vehicle information captured on surveillance video involved in criminal activity to do our investigation first to identify the person or vehicle. If we are unable to determine who they are, we use social media and print media to ask our communities to help with the identification.

The video clips posted here are from the graffiti vandalism that occurred at the Eiffel Tower at the Love Civic Center on June 19, 2020, along with similar incidents in the downtown area. These are the best we have found for images of persons of interest that we cannot identify. The Paris Police Department has exhausted all leads at this point and needs your help getting these persons identified so we can question them.

The persons of interest appear to be a white male and female, young- possibly in their twenties. The male is tall and slender, wearing blue jeans, and a black shirt, and black shoes, with brown hair and perhaps dark frame eyeglasses. The female is a possibly a medium built white female wearing a grey hoodie covering her face and hair, with dark pants.

Persons of interest are on video, leaving the civic center in what appears to be a late nineties model two-tone dark green and tan Chevrolet Suburban. If anyone has information, please call Investigator Chris Widner, 903-783-4746, or E-Mail Officer Matt Birch at mbirch@paristexas.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous and interested in a reward, contact Lamar County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-TIPS.