Do You Know Who This Is?

Paris Police need your help in identifying the two people in the photograph. These two people are suspects in a felony theft in Paris. If you can identify these individuals, please contact Detective David Whitaker at 903-737-4135.

If you have any information that might lead to the arrest of one or both of these persons, contact Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers. You remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you become eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000.

 www.785tips.com or www.427tips.com

 903-785-TIPS or 903-427-TIPS

 www.P3Tips.com

 Smartphone app P3 Tips

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any source other than calls to its program. Your information may be given to Lamar County Crime Stoppers by any method mentioned above.