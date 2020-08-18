Doctors Begin To See Increase In Aches And Pains, Due To Working From Home

Thanks to the coronavirus restrictions, people who usually go to an office have set up a place to work at home. That’s often at a barstool or the kitchen table. Doctors have seen an increase in people complaining about aches and pains that links to bad ergonomics. Dr. Prabhdeep Grewal, with the San Antonio Orthopedic Group, says the computer is often at the wrong height. She says just adding a footrest to a barstool can go a long way toward stopping the pain, and she recommends getting up and walking around at least once an hour.