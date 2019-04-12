Does Your Dog Run Your Household?

More than 1,000 pet parents (defined as dog owners) commissioned by Merrick Pet Care and conducted online by The Harris Poll confirmed that dogs are truly in charge. Nearly seven out of ten dog parents (69%) agreed that their dog is their favorite member of the household – and female dog owners are more likely than their male counterparts to feel this way (75% vs. 63%). The vast majority of pet parents (92%) agree that their dog is a part of the family, and their four-legged family members are enjoying the benefits of this special position in the household – most pet parents allow their dog on their furniture (73%) and let their dog sleep in their bed (66%). Other findings:

A majority of dog owners say they have bought their dogs holiday gifts (62%), and celebrate their birthdays (54%)

The majority of parents with children under 18 as well as pet parents that are married agree that their dog is their favorite member of the household (both at 61%)

More than six out of 10 of millennial (ages 18-34) dog owners (62%), say they make decisions about social plans based on their dog’s schedule

About four out of 10 pet parents have taken their dog on vacation (43%) and spend more money on stuff for their dog than for themselves (40%)

One out of four pet parents (25%) have bought a car or home with their dog in mind

The majority of Millennial (ages 18-34) pet parents, which is the largest subset of dog owners, think their dog eats higher-quality food than they do (55%)

Nearly one out of five pet parents (17%) have carried their dog or pushed it in a stroller, even when it could have walked on its own