Douglass ECLC has partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and would love nothing more than to get all Hopkins County children, four years old or younger, registered! Two years ago, Mothers’ Culture Club generously provided seed money to get the program up and running. With the district’s decision to restructure, kickoff was postponed. We are excited to say that Douglass ECLC students are registered and currently receiving books! Now, we are reaching out to local entities – preschools, daycares, Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs – to register more children.

Each child with a completed registration form will begin receiving one book per month throughout the 4th year of life! A child enrolled at birth will own a personal library of 60 books by the time he/she enters kindergarten! Siblings in the home may also be registered. They are no qualifying or disqualifying components for participation other than the child must be four years of age or younger. ANY child, no matter the economic status, nor how many children reside in the home, maybe registered to receive books! There is zero cost for participation.

Additional information about the program can be found at the following link: https:// imaginationlibrary.com/letter- from-dolly/

Attached is a registration form. As forms are completed, they should be delivered to the attention of Amanda Ridner, Education Specialist, at Douglass ECLC, 600 Calvert Street. Should you be unable to deliver the registration form, please call! I will personally make sure forms are picked up and delivered. Amanda will enter each child into the system and books will begin arriving in the mail at the home address listed on the form!

https://connectdocs.blackboard.com/xythoswfs/webui/_xy-1230794_1-t_JrBTWGyO