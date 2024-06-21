ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Donald Sutherland (1936-2024)

According to Kiefer Sutherland, his dad, Donald Sutherland, the prolific actor who starred in such films as “M*A*S*H,” “Ordinary People,” National Lampoon’s Animal House, and “The Hunger Games,” has died. Originally from Canada, Sutherland rose to fame with well-received roles in movies such as “The Dirty Dozen” and “M*A*S*H.” His resume in the 1970s also included appearances in cult films, including “Don’t Look Now,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”  Donald Sutherland was 88.

