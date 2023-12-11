Denny’s Paris Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022

Donation Received From First Federal Community Bank

Pictured above: First Federal Community Bank employees Lori Benson, Ashlie Sims, Tina Freelen, Paris ISD Superintendent Althea Dixon, Susie Bristow, and Mandy Wise

Superintendent Althea Dixon accepted a check in the amount of $4,285.10 from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Tina Freelen, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check.

When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district.

Dixon accepted the donation and said, “Thanks to our many friends and fans for using these cards to support Paris ISD. First Federal has donated over $40,000 to the district since the program began in 2012.”

Wildcat Debit Cards can be ordered at any First Federal Community Bank location.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved