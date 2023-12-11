Donation Received From First Federal Community Bank

Superintendent Althea Dixon accepted a check in the amount of $4,285.10 from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Tina Freelen, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check.

When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district.

Dixon accepted the donation and said, “Thanks to our many friends and fans for using these cards to support Paris ISD. First Federal has donated over $40,000 to the district since the program began in 2012.”

Wildcat Debit Cards can be ordered at any First Federal Community Bank location.