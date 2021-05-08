Donations For the Homeless at Paris Farmer Market

Starting Tuesday, May 18th, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will be at the Farmer’s Market every Tuesday at NOON to distribute items to the homeless (and those living in poverty). All LCHC members are encouraged to donate items and your time to help with distribution. If possible, encourage coworkers to donate items as well. Several local churches are also partnering with us in this project.

