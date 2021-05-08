Donations For the Homeless at Paris Farmer Market

Starting Tuesday, May 18th, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will be at the Farmer’s Market every Tuesday at NOON to distribute items to the homeless (and those living in poverty). All LCHC members are encouraged to donate items and your time to help with distribution. If possible, encourage coworkers to donate items as well. Several local churches are also partnering with us in this project.
All donations can be dropped off at the United Way office at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Please feel free to share this with family, friends, and your church.
Items to Collect/Donate:
granola/protein bars
beef jerky
cheese crackers
bottled water
dried fruit
travel size personal hygiene items
socks
sunscreen
mosquito spray
combs
brushes
ponytail holders