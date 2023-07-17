Donors To Hopkins County Healthcare Designer Handbag Bingo

New online clothing boutique, Connally & Co., owned by mother-daughter team Maleta Reynolds and Haley Benoit, is supporting the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation by sponsoring a handbag at the upcoming Designer Handbag Bingo. Maleta is photographed showing off a lovely Christian Louboutin handbag which will be part of the winnings at Bingo.

Boatman Garage Doors – Nathan Boatman, represented here by Shayna Boatman, is sponsoring this stylish mineral grey Mulberry bag at the August 3 Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo. Thanks Shayna and Nathan, for supporting health care in Hopkins County!

Dixie Turman State Farm in Commerce is looking forward to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo. Dixie, 2nd row right, is joined by Jake and some of her staff to show off the Burberry tote which will go home with a bingo winner.

Leesa and Brian Toliver are graciously sponsored a black Prada bag for the upcoming Designer Handbag Bingo. Leesa is photographed with the purse which features bag two strap options and a removeable zipper pouch. This beauty will be awarded to a lucky winner at the sold-out event hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation.