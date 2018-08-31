Don’t Get Married On Cliche’ Wedding Days

A study from the University of Melbourne reveals that having your wedding on one of the so-called “Cliche’ Days” could spell bad news. They analyzed data on one million married couples and found that couples who get married on a ‘special’ day have a 11-18% higher rate of divorce.

Divorce odds compared to ordinary dates:

– February 14, Valentine’s Day, is the worst date to get married. 11% of those who got married on Valentine’s Day were divorced within five years. After nine years, 21 percent had divorced.

– “Special number days” such as December 12, 2012 (which also reads as 12/12/12), or “Sequence days” (December 13, 2015 – 12/13/14) are also bad news for couples.

The study suggests that couples who choose these dates are more focused on the perfect wedding than a happy marriage.