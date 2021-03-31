" /> Don’t Misplace Your COVID Vaccination Card – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Don’t Misplace Your COVID Vaccination Card

4 hours ago

 

Once you get your first dose of the COVID vaccine, you’ll be issued a vaccine card. You’ll want to keep it in a safe place because it could be the key to getting into the places you need to go in the future. The vaccine card you’re issued when you get a vaccine will have the name of the vaccine, the date you received it and where you got it. CDC says you should keep your vaccine card and recommends taking a picture of it to be used as a back-up copy. If for some reason you misplace or lose your card, the CDC says you should contact the place where you got the shot directly.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     