Don’t Misplace Your COVID Vaccination Card

Once you get your first dose of the COVID vaccine, you’ll be issued a vaccine card. You’ll want to keep it in a safe place because it could be the key to getting into the places you need to go in the future. The vaccine card you’re issued when you get a vaccine will have the name of the vaccine, the date you received it and where you got it. CDC says you should keep your vaccine card and recommends taking a picture of it to be used as a back-up copy. If for some reason you misplace or lose your card, the CDC says you should contact the place where you got the shot directly.