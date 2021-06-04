Donuts With Dad at Maxey House

Paris, Texas –– Come join us at the Sam Bell Maxey House for an early Father’s Day celebration! We will have donuts and coffee along with games to play on the grounds! Call and let us know you are coming so we have plenty of goodies to share. This event is FREE and will happen rain or shine. Hope to see you at the Maxey House Saturday, June 12th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am!

WHO: All Ages

WHAT: Donuts with Dad

WHEN: Saturday June 12, 2021 | 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

WHERE: 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460.

BACKGROUND: Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, former Confederate general, and future U.S. Senator when his family moved into their fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. The home’s newly restored interiors showcase original family furnishings, clothing, and letters. These give insight into the lives of the three generations of the family that bore witness to Reconstruction’s challenging legacy.

Learn more at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com