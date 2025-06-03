Header Mowers Header 2024
Donuts with Dad at the Maxey House

 

PARIS, Texas –– Come join us at the Sam Bell Maxey House for a Father’s Day celebration! We will have donuts and drinks along with a scavenger hunt and craft for dads and their kids along with games to play on the grounds. This event is FREE and will happen rain or shine. We hope to see you at the Maxey House Saturday, June 14th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am!

WHO: All Ages

WHAT: Donuts with Dad

WHEN: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

WHERE: 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.

For more information visit our website at: www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com

