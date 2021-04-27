Double Homicide In Lamar County

Lamar County Deputies went to a residence in the northwest part of the county regarding a deceased person. While deputies were at the house, they found the bodies of a woman and man. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case as a homicide.

They identified two people as persons of interest. James Elrod III and Carylon Elrod both have outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and are wanted for questioning. They may be traveling in a 2008 Cadillac SRX. Officials are withholding the names of the deceased at this time, pending notification of family members. It is an ongoing investigation, and they will release more details at a later date.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of James or Carylon Elrod should contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s office at 903-737-2400 or call 911.