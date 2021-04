The two persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection with the double homicide in Northwest Lamar County remain at large. James Elrod III and Carylon Elrod are believed to be traveling in a stolen, tan 2008 Cadillac SRX with Texas tags FBV 1718. The names of the male and female victims have not been released. Anyone with information should call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 903-737-2400 or 911. Do not approach the couple as they are considered armed and dangerous.