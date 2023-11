Authorities throughout the area are continuing their search for an armed and extremely dangerous suspect in an Upshur County double murder. They are accusing 41-year-old Alvin Patrick McKnight of fatally shooting 35-year-old Mandy Ray and 37-year-old Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters at their home in Gilmer. McKnight had been in a relationship with Waters until recently. They are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.