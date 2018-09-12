Downtown Food Pantry in Paris Announces New Executive Director

The Paris area’s primary food charity has hired a returning local to oversee business and community operations.

Allan Hubbard was named by the board as executive director for Downtown Food Pantry at 124 West Cherry Street. He began duties on September 3.

“The pantry serves more than 600 people every week and we’re glad to know Allan is going to help us keep moving forward with this quality of service to our neighbors,” board president Sam Player said.

Hubbard said it’s rare to see a non-profit organization start out on such great footing with what he called “great internal architecture.”

“This very needed service was master planned for maximum impact. Right down to the smallest detail, this agency is really knocking it out of the park. That’s testimony to a servant’s heart you can see was in anybody who had a hand in it from the beginning,” he said.

Hubbard noted founding director John Kirkman and forethinking board members, coupled with a tremendously enthusiastic and loving volunteer crew, laid the groundwork which continues to ensure success.

“I hope to continue the fantastic work the very dedicated board and outgoing director Alicia Jallah have pioneered. Along with what I see as airtight operations from Chuck Burton and the incredible cultivation of amazing volunteers, my mission will be to find ways to be an asset to something that is already top-notch.”

Downtown Food Pantry is a partner agency with the United Way of Lamar County and is located at 124 W. Cherry St. Anyone can receive groceries on distribution days: Tuesday afternoons 1:30-4:30 and Thursday mornings 8:30-11:30.

A longtime worship and administrative pastor, Hubbard returns to Paris after serving seven years in a church in Elgin, Texas. He was on pastoral staff at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Reno and Trinity Bible Church in Paris in past years.

Hubbard previously served as a juvenile drug abuse counselor at Northeast Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, at-risk student advisor at Paris Junior College, victim coordinator under Lamar County and District Attorney Gary Young, and a crime reporter and online editor for The Paris News in the early 1990s.