Downtown Food Pantry to Launch Food Boxes For Seniors



Beginning July 8, Lamar County residents age 60 and over who meet income guidelines will be

able to receive a free box of food once per month at the Downtown Food Pantry.

“This is an additional program to our normal free food distribution,” said Allan Hubbard,

executive director at the pantry. “Once a person 60-years-old or older signs up, they can come

once per month for the additional pre-boxed commodity food.”

Distribution of the senior boxes will be the second Monday of each month from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

at the pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., in Paris.

Canned fruits, meat, vegetables and cereals will be accompanied by cheese, pasta and dry

beans. Those wishing to receive the free senior box must bring a birth certificate or driver’s

license, proof of residency in Lamar County such as a utility bill or rent receipt, and proof of

income such as a check stub or copy of a check, bank statement, or social security awards

letter.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers from East Paris Baptist Church who will be

spearheading this program,” Hubbard said. “Those wanting the box will check in and receive a

ticket, then drive to our loading dock where the box will be put in their vehicle.”

The pantry already distributes free groceries Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings to

people of any age who live in Lamar County with no income stipulations. “We must stress this

senior food box is a separate program only for people over 60 years of age who have certain

income maximums,” Hubbard said. “Anyone, including those who are already one of our

regular clients, who meets these guidelines can come the second Monday of the month and

receive this additional box.”

Income guidelines are as follows: a household of one must not make more than $16,237 per

year, or $1,354 monthly. For a household of two: not more than $21,983 per year or $1,832

monthly income. Three: $27,729 yearly or $2,311 monthly. Four: $33,475 yearly or $2,790

monthly.

For a household of five: $39,221 yearly or $3,269 monthly. Six: $44,967 yearly or $3,748

monthly. Seven: $50,713 yearly or $4,227 monthly. Eight: $56,459 yearly or $4,705 monthly.

For more information, contact Hubbard at 903-737-8870 or via e-mail:

allan@downtownfoodpantry.org.