Downtown Paris Christmas Tree Lighting Event Saturday, November 23.

Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Department and are hosting the Annual Downtown Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Parks Dept. started decorating a few weeks ago on the Plaza in preparation for the holiday season. There will be some new decorations this year. The Paris Regional Medical Center PrimeTime volunteers spent many hours assembling large Christmas balls that will hang from the oak trees in downtown. The Paris High School Agricultural Department students donated their time by welding ring bases for the addition of Christmas trees made of lights. Peoples Bank and the Paris Downtown Association donated funds to help purchase the extra lights needed. The Traffic Department will soon start to assemble the Christmas tree in preparation for the event.

On November 23, the festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and include Santa with live reindeer on the plaza by the fountain. This is an opportunity to get your child’s photo with Santa to start the holiday seasons.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. Chisum High School student volunteers will be hosting a gingerbread cookie decorating table as a fundraiser. Cotton Candy and hot-cocoa and popcorn will be available for sale, all proceeds going to the Paris Main Street downtown improvements.

The 30 ft. tall Christmas tree lights up at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by performances from the Paris Community Choir, and a local vocalist Alyson Hearn will be singing Christmas carols.

“Come downtown and kick off the holiday season with family and friends”, says Cheri Bedford, Paris Main Street Coordinator. Take in some shopping or grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious restaurants in downtown.

For more information please contact Cheri Bedford at 903-784-9293 or email cbedford@paristexas.gov