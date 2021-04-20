Downtown Paris Margarita Crawl Coming May 1

Get those taste buds ready! The Downtown Margarita Taste Test Challenge is ON! Enjoy a margarita at one of the participating businesses, then vote at Belle Ami Boutique. The first Downtown Cinco de Mayo Margarita Crawl is Saturday, May 1, 10:00 am til 5:00 pm.

Participating businesses:

Girls Night Out Boutique Smokin’ Hot

Olive Paris Soho

Mustard Seed Boutique Belle Ame

Itsy Bitsy Picky Piglet

Paris Baby Tresors De Paris

Head Over Hill Street Eats

Small Town Flair 37 Clarksville

Bee Sweet Gifts from Above