Downtown Paris Margarita Crawl Coming May 1

Get those taste buds ready! The Downtown Margarita Taste Test Challenge is ON! Enjoy a margarita at one of the participating businesses, then vote at Belle Ami Boutique. The first Downtown Cinco de Mayo Margarita Crawl is Saturday, May 1, 10:00 am til 5:00 pm.
Participating businesses:
Girls Night Out Boutique Smokin’ Hot
Olive Paris Soho
Mustard Seed Boutique Belle Ame
Itsy Bitsy Picky Piglet
Paris Baby Tresors De Paris
Head Over Hill Street Eats
Small Town Flair 37 Clarksville
Bee Sweet Gifts from Above