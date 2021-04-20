" /> Downtown Paris Margarita Crawl Coming May 1 – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Morrell banner
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Downtown Paris Margarita Crawl Coming May 1

8 hours ago

Get those taste buds ready! The Downtown Margarita Taste Test Challenge is ON! Enjoy a margarita at one of the participating businesses, then vote at Belle Ami Boutique. The first Downtown Cinco de Mayo Margarita Crawl is Saturday, May 1, 10:00 am til 5:00 pm.
Participating businesses:

Girls Night Out Boutique   Smokin’ Hot
Olive Paris                             Soho
Mustard Seed Boutique     Belle Ame
Itsy Bitsy                               Picky Piglet
Paris Baby                             Tresors De Paris
Head Over Hill                     Street Eats
Small Town Flair                  37 Clarksville
Bee Sweet                              Gifts from Above

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     