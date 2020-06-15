Downtown Paris Mini-Golf Rescheduled – Benefits Food Pantry

Paris Mini Golf Course rescheduled in Downtown, Paris Texas

“Paris, Texas Main Street Project board members are excited to announce they have rescheduled the second Downtown Mini Golf Challenge”, said Main Street Board Chair Glee Emmite referring to the event that was originally scheduled in March. “In partnership with the Paris Downtown Association, Main Street has rescheduled the event for June 26th and 27th.

This event includes a handmade mini golf course outside of participating businesses. During the event, participants will putt at 15 different golf greens. Each location will have a “theme” green built for this event. Participants are highly encouraged to bring their own putters and balls, however supplies will be provided. Participants will also be able to shop at the retail shops and restaurant.

Golfers with a hole-in-one on any green and certain low scores will be placed in a raffle to be held on Saturday. Need not be present to win. Raffle items include rounds of golf provided by Pine Ridge Golf Course and Paris Golf and Country Club.

Admission to the event is $5.00 per adult, and children 13 and under are free with an adult. One dollar ($1) of each wristband purchase will be donated to the Downtown Food Pantry. After last years event the Main Street Advisory board gave $400 to the downtown food pantry.

Wristbands, putters and balls can be picked up on the east side of the downtown Plaza beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Friday June 26 and be available until 7:30pm. Sales will resume Saturday June 27th at 10:45 am. One admission is valid for both Friday evening and Saturday. Mini Golf specials will be offered in participating downtown restaurants both Friday and Saturday to all participants who are wearing a wrist band.

”We are pleased to be able to offer an event that is outdoors, safe, fun and family friendly”, says Cheri Bedford, Main Street Coordinator. “We’ve modified the event for the current situation using safety pre-cautions and are anticipating people having a good time in downtown.

First Federal Community Bank and the Lamar County Health Department are the major sponsors of the event.

For more information, call Paris Main Street at 903-784-9293 or email cbedford@paristexas.gov.

###

The downtown mini golf is rescheduled for Friday June 26th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Saturday June 27th from 11:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. The event has been modified with safety precautions.

Each family group will be given a putter to use for their family group. The putters will be properly sanitized between uses. Sanitizer will be available at numerous stops All putting greens will be outside of the business. All Main street volunteers will use safety precautions while helping the participants

This is a fundraiser for the downtown food pantry. A Facebook page has been created for the event. It is listed on Downtown Paris, Texas Facebook page. WE ask that everyone share the event on their page, and if comfortable, please come out and putt a round. Cost is $5 per person with kids 13 and under free. The one fee is good for both days.