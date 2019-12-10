Downtown Paris to Host National Comedy Festival

Paris, Tx – After the inaugural year, the Tower City Comedy Festival returns to downtown Paris January 30, 31 and February 1 2020. Over 50 comedians and podcasters were selected from over 300 submissions from all over the country and Canada.

The festival acts as a showcase, networking, and conference for professional comics as they perform at different venues and attend panels throughout the weekend. Each night hosts a national touring headliner; Thursday is Shane Torres (Comedy Central, NBC, Last Comic Standing), Friday features Jenny Zigrino (Bad Santa, TBS, Tru TV, IFC, MTV, Etc.) Saturday is the big one, that ’s when we welcome Jimmy Pardo (Conan, Race to Escape, Becker, That 70’s Show, Comedy Central, etc.).

“We didn’t know what to expect the first year and really did all we could to create great shows for the public and a great event for the talent” said Daryl Felsberg, Professional Comic and event organizer. “We anonymously polled participants to get input, and the response was overwhelming and motivated us to continue moving forward with it. Our signature sponsor last year Quality Care ER, came through again even bigger for the 2020 festival, and we couldn’t be more appreciative and prouder. They see the performing art for what it is. ”

Currently shows will be held in two venues, through out the three day process, The Blind Pig on Main Street and Tower City Comedy Club. For the holidays festival go-ers can get a Tower pass for $40 which gives them access to all shows all weekend long. Tickets are available at www.towercitycomedyfestival.com

The public is invited to attend the shows. Some of the shows to expect are TV friendly showcases, Roast Battles-Texas Vs The Nation (Texas comics face off with out of state comics), Off the Cuff (entirely improved stand up show), the headliner shows, podcasts and more.

Sponsors are Quality Care ER, Peoples Bank, Paris Neighbors, Jeff Starnes, American Towing, Paris CBD, The Blind Pig, Known Name Construction, Pit Side VP, Paris Chevy, Paris Air, Conditioning, East Texas Broadcasting, Roadrunner, Davids Meat Market, David House, Jewelry, Olive Paris, Stone Title, Dollins Bailbonds, Ballard Insurance, Hampton Inn, Lamar County Visitors and Convention Council, and myparistexas.com.

What: Tower City Comedy Festival

When: January, 30, 31 and February 1, 2020

Where: Downtown Paris Texas

How Much: free-$40 (holiday special)

Contact: www.towercityvcomedyfestival.com