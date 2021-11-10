Mid America Pet Food Header
Downtown Paris Traffic Study

In cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Paris announces a 90-day program to conduct a safety study by temporarily replacing the traffic signals with stop signs in and around the Paris Downtown Area. In 2018 the city council adopted a downtown plan recommending a one-way pair system to two-way traffic leading to and from the Downtown Square. The 90-day study will assist both the City and TXDOT to assess the ability to replace traffic signals with stop signs. Following the 90-day investigation, they will present the results to the City’s Traffic Commission and City Council to determine how to best proceed with the complete two-way system implementation project. For more information and to complete a survey on the project, please visit the City or Chamber Websites

