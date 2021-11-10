DPS Captures One Of Texas Top Ten

Billy Ray Dake

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Special Agents arrested Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton. Wichita Falls and Holliday Police helped stop him on Nov 1 in Wichita Falls, the same day the DPS added him to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Authorities had wanted Dake since last May 17, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In Marshall, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug 27 for failure to register as a sex offender. In 1992, a court convicted Dake of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a five-year-old boy.