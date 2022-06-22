DPS Chief Blasts Uvalde Police

Col Steven McCraw, Director DPS

The head of DPS says state police have conducted more than 700 interviews in Uvalde and stated that the local police response to the school shooting went against virtually all the protocols since Columbine. DPS Director Steve McCraw called the local police response an abject failure, saying officers waited an hour and 14 minutes to go into the classroom. He says Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo waited for swat and more equipment instead. McCraw says the commander on the scene in Uvalde put the officers’ lives ahead of the children’s and could have ended the rampage early.