DPS Citizens Academy

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) North Texas Region plans to host a Citizens Police Academy beginning September 12, 2023. The 10-week academy will introduce students to DPS’s many programs and services and engage them through interactive education during weekly meetings every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

At the end of the 10-week academy, students will have an understanding of the services within the Texas Department of Public Safety and how the department functions to serve and protect Texans daily.

The academy will be held at 350 West IH 30 in Garland at the North Texas Regional Headquarters. If you are interested, apply now.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on August 29, 2023. Completed applications can be returned in person to the Region I Headquarters in Garland or emailed to kyle.bradford@dps.texas.gov or mailed to:

