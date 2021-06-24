DPS Cold Case

Reward Increased in Guadalupe County Cold Case

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information on the 1985 disappearance of Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft of Guadalupe County. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website. The reward is now $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Ranger cold case is announced.

Ranft, 29, of Seguin, was reported missing on April 5, 1985, after failing to show up for work at a local tire service business. Her employer contacted the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, who initiated an investigation into her disappearance. They located her vehicle at a local nightclub.

During the investigation, detectives determined Ranft was the victim of foul play, likely a homicide. Several leads have developed over the years, but her body has not been found.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. Those with information about Ranft’s disappearance are encouraged to come forward and help bring closure to her family.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243. All tips are anonymous.

The Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website provides more than 125 cases to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold cases listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The DPS pays the more significant amount only if the information is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations on the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft with her mother