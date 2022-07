The DPS Operation Holiday will continue through Jul 4 and will target drivers who violate traffic laws, including those speeding, not wearing their seat belts, or driving while intoxicated. Operation CARE will also run through Jul 4 and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. The law requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, TxDOT, and tow trucks stop on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.