DPS Enhanced Enforcement For Memorial Day Weekend

The DPS is reminding drivers to celebrate this unofficial kickoff to summer safely so that everyone can enjoy their holiday. Today through May 29, the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in Memorial Day enforcement efforts including Click It or Ticket and Operation CARE. Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign that encourages people to wear their seat belts. Operation CARE is a campaign in which Troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. During last year’s Memorial Day campaign, Troopers issued more than 66,700 citations and warnings.