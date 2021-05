The DPS is reminding drivers to travel safely as we head into the Memorial Day holiday. Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt, as well as the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort have begun, and will continue through May 31. Troopers will be on alert for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.