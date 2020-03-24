DPS Extending Expiration On Driver License

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extending the expiration of a Texas I.D. card, driver license, commercial driver license, commercial license permit or election identification certificate. It is for the duration of the Governor’s declaration of State Disaster and for 60 days after DPS offices reopen for regular operation. Your expired Texas issued card is valid if it meets both of the following. The expiration is on or after last Friday (Mar 13). Also, the current date is within 60 days of the end of the State of Disaster. The extension only applies to the expiration date. If you have a suspended permit, you may use it for identification purposes only.