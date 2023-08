The Texas Department of Public Safety is hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning September 12. The 10-week academy will introduce students to DPS’s many programs and services and engage them through interactive education during weekly meetings every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The academy will be held a 350 West IH 30 in Garland at the North Texas Regional Headquarters. The application deadline is August 29. A link to the application is on our website.