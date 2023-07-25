DPS Identifies Fatal Paris Crash Victims

The DPS has identified 3 of the 4 people killed in a crash between a passenger car and an 18 wheeler on US Highway 271 N Friday morning. The deceased were 48-year old Mary K Cooper, of Hugo, 61-year old Janet K Carter, of Durant 18-year old Koolasha U Green, of Hugo and a 16-year old male juvenile of Hugo. The preliminary report indicates that an 18-wheeler failed to yield the right-of-way to a Toyota Highlander which went under the trailer of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the 18-wheeler, 84-year-old Clarence Fowler of Valliant, Ok was not injured. The investigation continues.