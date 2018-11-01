DPS Identifies Victims In Fatal Van Zandt County Crash

One adult and two children have been killed in a head on collision on Highway 19 in Van Zandt County. State Troopers say 19- year- old Jessie Michael Brown of Fruitvale passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and collided with the vehicle driven by 61-year-old Connie McKinley Wells of Wills Point. She was pronounced dead at the scene as were 14-year old Adam Thomas Tuma and 11 year old Elijah William Gabriel Tuma, also of Wills Point . A 12 year old girl was flown to Dallas in critical condition. Brown and his 16 year-old passenger were hospitalized in stable condition.