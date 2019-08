State Troopers have identified the person killed Tuesday in a two -vehicle collision in Titus County at the intersection of FM 2348 and FM 4000. The preliminary investigation shows that 58-year-old Sharon Lea Adkins of Naples was traveling west on FM 4000 and was struck by 28-year-old Juan A. Caudillo of Mt. Pleasant. Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Caudillo was not transported and it is unclear whether he had any injuries.