DPS Increases Enforcement To Keep Roads Safe On The Fourth Of July

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will be initiating two traffic safety campaigns during the holiday weekend looking for people violating traffic laws from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4.

“Our nation’s freedom is something worth celebrating, and I encourage everyone to do it responsibly,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “This includes being mindful of our state’s traffic laws and being courteous of other drivers on the roads so that everyone can have a good holiday.”

Operation Holiday will run July 2 through July 4 and target drivers who violate traffic laws, including those speeding, not wearing their seat belts, or driving while intoxicated. It includes 17,376 citations and warnings for speeding, 2,006 for people driving without seat belts or child safety seats, and 1,632 for people driving without insurance. During the 2021 campaign, there were 55,776 citations and warnings issued. In addition, there were 298 people arrested for driving while intoxicated, 280 felony arrests, and 145 fugitive arrests.

Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) will run from July 1 through July 4 and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. The law requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated. From Jan. 1 through June 7, 2022, there were 4,135 Move Over, Slow Down violations.

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday: