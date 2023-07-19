DPS Investigating Border Cruelty

The Department of Public Safety confirmed to ABC News that its inspector general is investigating a state trooper’s claims that superiors ordered officers at the border in Eagle Pass to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and deny them water. A trooper medic for Texas DPS outlined the allegations in an email sent to his superior earlier this month that the Houston Chronicle first reported. The email was sent to a sergeant with the subject line “Weekly Event Log and Operational Concerns” on the afternoon of Jul 3.