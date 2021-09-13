Mid America Pet Food Header
DPS Investigation Into Online Solicitation Leads To Seven Arrests

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

(News Release) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested seven individuals between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, 2021, after conducting an operation focused on the online solicitation of minors.

DPS Special Agents worked in conjunction with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texarkana Federal Bureau of Investigations Field Office to arrest the following persons for the listed offenses.

The following six people were booked into the Titus County Jail as a result of the investigation:

  • Adam Fernandez, 26, of Mt. Pleasant: Online Solicitation of a Minor and Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz.
  • Danny Lopez, 46, of Sherman: Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • John Elton Holt, 53, of Talco: Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Brandon Lee McClinton-Elmore, 25, of Sulphur Springs: Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • James McElhenny, 45, of Plano: Online Solicitation of a Minor-Sexual Contact
  • Cody Ray Roberts, 41, of Winnsboro: Online Solicitation of a Minor-Sexual Contact

The below person was booked into the Gregg County Jail:

  • Rickey Ray Cook, 63, of Longview: Online Solicitation of a Minor and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

