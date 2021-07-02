DPS Kicks Off Two Operations to Keep Roads Safe this Holiday

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on the road from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort) and Operation Holiday. DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not their wearing seat belts.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

Operation Holiday will run on Saturday and Sunday, and targets drivers who violate traffic laws. During the 2020 campaign, there were 39,913 citations and warnings. This includes 15,821 warnings and citations for speeding, as well as more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS enforcement efforts also included 308 DWI citations, 453 felony arrests and 101 fugitive arrests.

Operation CARE runs from July 2 through July 5, and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. From Jan. 1 through June 18 of 2021, there were 7,036 Move Over, Slow Down violations. The law requires drivers to slow down when vehicles — including police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks — are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday: