DPS Lands Drug Seizure

TYLER – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 158 grams of methamphetamine on July 18 after a traffic stop.

At approximately 11:05 am, a DPS Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a 2012 Hyundai passenger car on FM-1845 in Gregg County for a traffic violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the driver was found in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. During a search of the car, the Trooper discovered a zippered bag containing methamphetamine in the front seat passenger area. Also found during the search were three glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and a portable digital scale.

The driver, Cory Peele, 39, and passenger Melody Hawthorne, 44, both of Longview, were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a substance, penalty group one more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Another passenger, David Jowers, 33, of Longview, was arrested on a felony evading warrant out of Gregg County. All were transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail.