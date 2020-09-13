DPS License Offices Opened Saturdays

DPS Adds Saturday Appointments at Select Driver License Offices for September

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added additional Saturday appointment availability at select driver license (DL) offices for customers needing to renew or replace their Texas DL or ID cards. Participating DL offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 to help Texans handle these specific transactions. The offices will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Nearly 700,000 Texas DL/ID cards expired while DL offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By offering Saturday service for renewal and replacement appointments only, DPS is working to provide customers with expired cards an additional option to handle their DL transactions. The department anticipates adding more Saturday appointments in the coming months.

Scheduling an appointment

As a reminder, DPS launched an appointment solution in May, and an appointment-only conducts all services at DL offices. DPS moved to appointments only as part of our efforts to provide additional convenience, reducing Texans’ time waiting in line. Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time up to six months in advance. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.

Upon arrival at the DL office, customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or their mobile device. Customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes before their appointment time. Due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, we ask that customers who arrive more than 30 minutes in advance of their appointment wait in their vehicle until it is time to check-in. DL offices have implemented additional protocols to ensure a safe environment for customers; read about these measures here.

Extension Remains in Place

It’s important to remember that the extension for expiration dates granted in response to COVID-19 remains in effect. The extension means that if your Texas ID, DL, commercial driver license, or election identification certificate card expires on or after Mar. 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days. After this time, DPS issues a public notice that the disaster declaration’s extension period has lifted. This 60-day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.