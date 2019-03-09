DPS’ Most Wanted Sex Offender

Reward Increased to $7,000 for Most Wanted Sex Offender From Wichita Falls.

AUSTIN – The reward for Jorge Luis Santamaria, 37, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $7,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during March. Santamaria, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All suggestions are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Santamaria has been wanted since October 2012 when he fled from his last known address in Electra, Texas, which is located in Wichita County. He also has ties to Mexico, as well as the Austin area, including Elgin. In 2005, Santamaria was convicted of an attempt to commit indecency with a child – sexual contact after an incident in Travis County involving an 11-year-old boy.

Santamaria is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas Ten Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the advise comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2018, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings, with photos, on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.