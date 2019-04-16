DPS Offers Increased Reward, Seeks Leads in 1993 Cold Case

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1993 disappearance of Stephane Meeks Henderson, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. (A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.)

Henderson was 21 years old when she went missing from her home in Levelland, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1993. She had called her grandmother to come pick her up at the house, but Henderson was gone when her grandmother arrived. Stephane’s husband, Ricky Don Henderson, told authorities she had left with friends from Hobbs, New Mexico.

Henderson has not been seen since this day in November 1993. She would be 46 years old today. The Texas Rangers are asking for the public’s help for any information that will lead them to evidence in this case or information that will help solve this crime.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

The DPS Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases in an effort to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold case listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers cold case website.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.