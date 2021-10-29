DPS Offers Safety Tips for a Spooktacular Halloween

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging ghosts and goblins of all ages to keep safety in mind while having a ghoulishly good time this Halloween.

“Halloween is a time to have fun, but don’t lose sight of the fact that you need to be safe, as well,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Be especially careful on the road, whether you are driving and need to watch out for children and other vehicles, or you are trick-or-treating and need to be vigilant of traffic around you.”

DPS offers the following Halloween safety tips for drivers:

Be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians. Lots of people will be out and they may not be paying attention.

Don’t drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or take a rideshare or cab.

Stay alert. Eliminate distractions in your vehicle, including the use of mobile devices. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it for you so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Slow down and further reduce speeds in congested traffic and bad weather.

DPS offers these tips for children and trick-or-treating: